Ukrzaliznytsia Changes Frequency Of Lviv - Kovel - Moscow Train Running From March 31 And Reduces Frequency Of

The Ukrzaliznytsia joint-stock company changed the frequency of the Lviv - Kovel - Moscow train running from March 31, and also reduced the frequency of the Kharkiv - Moscow train running from February 25.

Ukrzaliznytsia said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Another train to the Russian Federation will change the frequency of the run. From March 31, the two-group train No.78/73, 74/73 Lviv - Kovel - Moscow will run on odd days of the month instead of daily flights," the statement reads.

Also from February 25, the frequency of running of train No. 20/19 Kharkiv - Moscow will be reduced.

According to the statement, the optimization of the schedule of passenger trains between Ukraine and Russia is associated with the constant decline in passenger flow between the countries.

Thus, in 2018, Ukrzaliznytsia transported 772,900 passengers in communication with Russia, which is almost by 20% less than in 2017.

According to statistics, since the end of the summer of 2018, passengers have become much more likely to travel by rail to European countries.

So, from August to the end of last year, Ukrzaliznytsia transported passengers to European countries by 10% more than to Russia.

Totally, from August 2018 to January 2019, 362,900 passengers were transported to Europe, and 329,400 passengers to Russia.

The specialists of Ukrzaliznytsia forecast the further reorientation of the foreign passenger flow in the European direction.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine decided to transform Ukrzaliznytsia from a public joint-stock company into a private joint-stock company on October 31, 2018.

The Cabinet of Ministers also decided to change its name from Ukrzaliznytsia public joint-stock company to Ukrzaliznytsia joint-stock company.

Ukrzaliznytsia reported a profit of UAH 114 million and EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) of UAH 20.06 billion for 2017.

The Ukrzaliznytsia public joint-stock company began commercial operations on December 1, 2015.

Ukrzaliznytsia operates the Donetsk, Lviv, Odesa, Southern, Southwestern, and Prydniprovskyi railways, as well as other enterprises and organizations facilitating transportation of freight and passengers.