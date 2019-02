PrivatBank launched the online currency exchange service in Privat24 and all self-service terminals of the bank from 00:01 a.m. on February 7, 2019.

The bank said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

This service will be available through the Privat24 Internet Bank, the Privat24 mobile application and the non-cash currency exchange service in self-service terminals.

It is possible to buy and sell online the most popular currency among Ukrainians - the euro and the US dollar.

Sale of currency online will be carried out at the current commercial rate of the bank without additional fees.

In Privat24 and a mobile bank, restarting the online currency exchange service will allow instantly buy and sell US dollars and euros to be credited to foreign currency cards or deposits from bank cards in hryvnia (within the limit set by the NBU to UAH 150,000 per day).

To exchange cash foreign currency in the PrivatBank self-service terminal, it is necessary to select the "Currency exchange" service in the "Banking services" terminal menu, insert the cash currency and select the card to which the amount in hryvnia will be transferred.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the law on currency and currency operations entered into force on February 7.