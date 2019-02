Cabinet Appeals Against Suspension Of First Deputy Healthcare Minister Suprun As Interim Minister

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has appealed against a court ruling suspending First Deputy Healthcare Minister Uliana Suprun as the Interim Healthcare Minister of Ukraine.

The press service of the Kyiv District Administrative Court announced this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The statement reads that the court will consider the appeal of the Cabinet of Ministers on February 11, 2019.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on February 5, the Kyiv District Administrative Court suspended First Deputy Healthcare Minister Suprun as the Interim Healthcare Minister following as a provisional measure during consideration of a lawsuit filed by Verkhovna Rada member Ihor Mosiichuk from the faction of the Radical Party of Oleh Liashko.

The Kyiv District Administrative Court says one of reasons for its ruling to suspend powers of Suprun as the Interim Healthcare Minister was the plaintiff's statement about her dual citizenship (the citizenship of the United States, according to the plaintiff).