Naftogaz Decides To Close Down Office In Hungary

The Naftogaz of Ukraine national joint-stock company has decided to close its office in Budapest (Hungary).

The enterprise has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The decision was taken in view of inexpediency of further functioning of the office.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in 2018, the Naftogaz of Ukraine national joint-stock company imported 7 billion cubic meters of gas from Europe, down 19.5% or 1.7 billion cubic meters year over year.

In 2018, Naftogaz imported 5.7 billion cubic meters of gas from the Slovak Republic (6.5 billion cubic meters in 2017), 1.1 billion cubic meters of gas from Hungary (0.1 billion cubic meters in 2017) and 0.2 billion cubic meters of gas from the Republic of Poland (0.7 billion cubic meters in 2017).

The number of European suppliers of gas in 2018 made 18 (13 companies in 2017).

At the same time, none of the said companies supplies over 30% of gas imported by Naftogaz.

According to the report, Naftogaz has not supplied any gas from the Russia's gas monopoly Gazprom the fourth year in a row.

In 2018, private companies cut gas import by 33.3% from 5.4 billion cubic meters to 3.6 billion cubic meters.

According to the report, in 2018, gas import decreased from 14.1 billion cubic meters year over year to 10.6 billion cubic meters.

In 2018, a total of 65 companies imported natural gas in Ukraine (67 companies in 2017).

According to the Ukrtransgaz company, the operator of the Ukrainian gas transport system, in 2018, Ukraine cut natural gas importation by 24.6% or 3.455 billion cubic meters year over year to 10,590.6 million cubic meters.