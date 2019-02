The Sixth Administrative Court of Appeal has refused to order the Central Election Commission (CEC) to register the leader of the Communist Party of Ukraine (CPU), Petro Symonenko, as a presidential candidate.

The press service of the court announced this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

“The claims involve declaration of the CEC’s resolution No. 198 dated February 2, 2019 on refusal to register the Communist Party of Ukraine’s candidate for the post of president of Ukraine illegal and its cancelation. At the same time, the plaintiffs asked the court to order the CEC to re-examine the documents that Petro Symonenko submitted and register him as a candidate for the post of president of Ukraine,” the statement states.

The panel of judges dismissed the administrative lawsuit filed by Symonenko and the Communist Party of Ukraine and declared the CEC’s refusal to register Symonenko lawful.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the CEC refused to register Symonenko as a presidential candidate on February 2 because he was nominated by the Communist Party of Ukraine, the charter, name, and symbols of which fail to meet the requirements of the law “On Condemning the Communist and National Socialist (Nazi) Totalitarian Regimes in Ukraine and Banning the Promotion of their Symbols."

The Ministry of Justice banned the Communist Party of Ukraine from participating in elections at all levels in 2015 in accordance with the provisions of the Law on De-Communization.