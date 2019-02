Kyiv-based Ukraine International Airlines air company plans to launch the Kyiv - Addis Ababa (Ethiopia) flight from 2020.

Company's President Yurii Myroshnykov, has said this at a press-conference, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Flights to Ethiopia will definitely not be in 2019, maybe starting from 2020," he said.

Myroshnykov noted that the distance from Kyiv to Addis Ababa is very optimal for the hub model at the Boryspil international airport, but this market is specific, and also a complicated procedure for obtaining a visa for Ukrainians, so before starting flights it is necessary to analyze this direction.

At the moment, UIA has begun negotiations on cooperation with the Ethiopian airlines.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, earlier the Ukrainian Air Transport Association public association stated that UIA received permission to carry out a flight in the direction Kyiv - Addis Ababa (Ethiopia).

In 2018, UIA increased its passenger flow by 15% to more than 8 million passengers year over year.

The UIA fleet includes 42 aircraft of various modifications, including 30 medium-haul Boeing 737 NG, the average age of the fleet is 10.5 years.

The airline operates more than 1,100 regular flights a week and connects Ukraine with more than 50 cities and key points in Europe, Asia, America, Africa, the Middle East and the CIS countries.

One of the ultimate beneficiaries of the company is the former co-owner of PrivatBank, a businessman Ihor Kolomoiskyi.