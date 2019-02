Former president Viktor Yanukovych is ready to initiate a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin on the issue of exchange of prisoners based on the "all for all" formula.

Yanukovych announced this at a press conference in Russia, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"I am ready to hold talks with Putin and make such a proposal if necessary and if such an initiative comes from the Ukrainian side," he said.

According to him, this requires an initiative by President Petro Poroshenko, and the exchange should take based on the "all for all" formula.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, First Deputy Parliament Speaker Iryna Heraschenko, who is Ukraine’s representative in the humanitarian affairs subgroup of the Trilateral Contact Group on resolution of the conflict in Donbas (Ukraine, Russia, and the OSCE) and the presidential envoy on peaceful resolution of the situation in Donbas, has said that Russia’s representatives in the TCG and humanitarian subgroup refused to exchange the Russians convicted in Ukraine for Ukrainians held in Russia.