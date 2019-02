Defense Ministry's Intelligence: Another Batch Of 122-mm Mortars Supplied To Occupied Territories Of Donbas Fr

The Ukrainian Defense Ministry’s Main Intelligence Directorate says another batch of 122-mm mortars D-30 and BTR-80 armored troop carriers have been delivered secretly to the occupied territories of Donetsk and Luhansk regions from the Russian Federation.

The Ministry of Defense’s spokesperson Dmytro Hutsuliak said this at a news briefing, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

He did not specify how many mortars D-30 and BTR-80 armored troop carriers have been delivered.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Defense Ministry’s Main Intelligence Directorate says some unknown persons killed a Russian military, who was shooting at locals in a population center in occupied territories of Luhansk and Donetsk regions on January 23.