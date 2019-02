Cabinet Introduces Cash Payments Of Housing Subsidies With Option Of Transfers To Banking Accounts From March

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has introduced cash payments of subsidies for utility services to citizens with an option of transfers to banking accounts of beneficiaries from March 2019.

The Cabinet of Ministers adopted the governmental resolution at its sitting on Wednesday, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The document envisages that cash payments of subsidies for utility services to pensioners will be made through the Pension Fund to their banking accounts or through the Ukrposhta Company simultaneously with pensions. The other beneficiaries will receive subsidies for utility services through the Oschadbank state savings bank.

If a beneficiary does not come to Oschadbank for one's subsidies within three months, the sum will return to the Social Policy Ministry.

The governmental resolution will take effect from the date of publication and will be applicable from February 1, 2019.

The 2019 state budget foresees allocation of UAH 35 billion in subventions to local budgets for provision of utility services and UAH 20 billion within a program on provision of the subsidies for utility services in monetary form, including in cash.

The Cabinet of Ministers expects the subsidies will be provided to 3.7 million beneficiaries (of them 70% are pensioners).

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Minister Andrii Reva said the cash payments of the subsidies will be launched from March 2019 together with the option of transfers to banking accounts.