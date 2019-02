The National Agency on Corruption Prevention (NACP) has opened the Unified State Register of Persons who have committed corruption or related to corruption offenses.

The press service of the NACP said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The register contains information about persons who are involved in criminal, administrative, disciplinary or civil liability for committing corruption or corruption-related offenses, as well as legal entities for which criminal law measures have been taken in connection with the commission of a corruption offense.

The certificate in respect of legal entities is formed on the basis of the data specified in the EDS (Electronic Digital Signature) of a legal entity by searching in the Register by the name of the legal entity, the code in the Unified State Register of legal entities, individual entrepreneurs and public organizations, the identification code of the legal entity of another country (for non-residents).

A registered user can get a certificate about himself on the basis of personal data specified in his EDS (qualified electronic signature).

Information available in the Register:

1) about an individual who is prosecuted for committing a corruption or related to corruption offense;

2) about a legal entity for which criminal law measures have been taken.

The Register is free, convenient to use and is available around the clock.

The Register provides for the function of independent free receipt of information by legal entities - participants of public procurement.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in 2017, the Infoplus Computer Technology Center company won a tender for UAH 2.8 million for the development of the Unified State Register of Persons who have committed corruption offenses.