The Constitutional Court of Ukraine has declared constitutional the bill on renaming Kirovohrad region and Kropyvnytskyi region.

Ukrainian News agency learnt this from a well-informed source in the court.

Therefore, the Constitutional Court ruled that the bill did not violate Articles 157 and 158 of the Ukrainian Constitution.

Now a total of 226 MP votes will be required to adopt the first reading of the bill and 300 to adopt its second reading.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on September 14, 2017, the Ukrainian Parliament renamed the city of Kirovohrad as Kropyvnytskyi.

In May 2018, a total of 153 MPs suggested that the Parliament rename Kirovohrad region as Kropyvnytskyi region.