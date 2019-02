NBU Decides To Lower From 50% To 30% Requirement On Compulsory Sale Of Export Earnings From March 2019

The National Bank of Ukraine has decided to cut from 50% to 30% the requirement to sell foreign currency earnings by exporters from March 2019.

Deputy Governor of the NBU Oleh Churii announced this at a press conference, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"For economic entities we are increasing the time for settlements on export-import operations from 6 months to 12 months," he said.

He says the NBU has allowed repatriation of dividends for 2018.

The Ukrainian central bank also intends to lift the monthly limit on repatriation of dividends which is EUR 7 million at present.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the law on currency and currency transactions will take effect on February 7, 2019.