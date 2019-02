The official delegation of French entrepreneurs led by the Chairman of the France-Ukraine Business Council Nicolas Jachiet visited the innovation park UNIT.City in Kyiv on February 5. This news was announced on Facebook by the owner and main investor of the project Vasyl Khmelnytsky. The visit of the leadership of French companies was organized with the assistance of the French Embassy in Ukraine and was aimed at finding new opportunities for cooperation between the two countries, in particular in the field of investment.

Khmelnytsky mentioned that close cooperation with French partners began after the implementation of the School 42 educational program for training IT specialists in UNIT.City.

"I remember the day when I first got into the French School 42 and I was so impressed that I made the decision to build a similar IT-factory for our talented young people in Kiev. Today, more than 1,000 students receive free modern education in UNIT.City," - said the businessman.

Vasyl Khmelnytsky emphasized that both France and Ukraine have noticed a serious technological advancement and need qualified IT specialists, while education is one of the main points of intersection of these countries’ interests.

"Nicolas Jachiet noted that at present, France is experiencing a real shock associated with the development of digital technologies, and they lack enough specialists. I know that in Ukraine, the situation is the same because smart people are the main engine of the technology business," - said the investor of UNIT.City.

At the same time, he stressed that one of the main goals of the innovation park is to stop the "brain drain" from Ukraine to Western countries. "I am against our people joining the French innovative companies. Therefore, today, I talked about UNIT.City investment opportunities with representatives of 15 French companies from different sectors: infrastructure, aircraft industry, banking sector. I wish foreign investors will open their representative offices in Ukraine and invite our graduates to work there," said Vasyl Khmelnytsky.

He added that during the meeting, he was frank and warned the French partners that it was not worth making investment decisions before the elections.

"We do not know who will come to power and what political course will be chosen. But it is necessary to study the situation, because there are no such opportunities like here anywhere else in Europe," - concluded the businessman.

The first innovation park UNIT.City in Ukraine was opened in 2016 on the territory of an abandoned industrial zone. Residents of UNIT.City are the leading innovative companies of Ukraine, the USA and Europe. There is a modern programming school UNIT.Factory operating under the franchise of the French School 42. The project is being implemented by Vasyl Khmelnytsky, a Ukrainian businessman and founder of the UFuture Investment Group.