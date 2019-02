Bookmakers are offering odds of between 2.10-1 and 1.79-1 on victory for President Petro Poroshenko in the 2019 presidential elections, odds of between 2.60-1 and 2.08-1 on victory for the Batkivschyna All-Ukrainian Association party’s leader Yuliya Tymoshenko, and odds of between 4.25-1 and 4.32-1 on victory for actor and entertainer Volodymyr Zelenskyi.

This is stated in information on the websites of the bwin and 1Xbet betting companies, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to bwin, the odds on winning the presidential elections are 2.10-1 for Poroshenko, 2.60-1 for Tymoshenko, 4.25-1 for Zelenskyi, 21-1 for the Civic Position party’s leader Anatolii Hrytsenko, 51-1 for the For Life Opposition Platform’s leader Yurii Boiko, 41-1 for Mayor of Lviv and leader of the Samopomich party Andrii Sadovyi, and 51-1 for the Radical Party’s leader Oleh Liashko.

At 1Xbet, the odds are 1.79-1 for Poroshenko, 2.08-1 for Tymoshenko, 4.32-1 for Zelenskyi, 9-1 for Hrytsenko, 15-1 for Boiko, 35-1 for Sadovyi, and 35-1 for Liashko.

Poroshenko has thus overtaken Tymoshenko as the favorite to win the presidential elections while Zelenskyi has emerged as the clear third favorite.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, bookmakers’ odds on victory in the 2019 presidential elections were between 1.568-1 and 2.5-1 for Tymoshenko, between 3.50-1 and 3.66-1 for Poroshenko, and 6.5-1 for Zelenskyi on December 26.