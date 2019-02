The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine expresses support to Uliana Suprun and intends to appeal against a ruling of the Kyiv District Administrative Court to suspend powers of Suprun as acting healthcare minister.

The Cabinet of Ministers announced this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The statement reads that the Cabinet of Ministers is concerned over the unprecedented pressure exerted lately to stop the efforts taken by the team of the Healthcare Ministry led by acting minister Suprun.

The statement reads that the team of the ministry has been waging war against the corruption schemes in the healthcare sector. According to the Cabinet of Ministers, this is the main reason for the campaign against Suprun and her team.

"We are extremely concerned over today's decision of the Kyiv District Administrative Court to suspend the powers of Uliana Suprun as acting minister. The decision will be appealed as provided by the law," reads the statement.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on February 5, 2019, the Kyiv District Administrative Court ruled that Suprun could not further be the acting Healthcare Minister.

The court says one of reasons for its ruling to suspend powers of Suprun as acting minister was the plaintiff's statement about her dual citizenship.