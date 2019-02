Court: One Of Reasons For Suspending Powers Of Suprun As Acting Minister Was Statement Of Plaintiff About Her

The Kyiv District Administrative Court says one of reasons for its ruling to suspend powers of Uliyana Suprun as acting healthcare minister was the plaintiff's statement about her dual citizenship.

The press service of the court announced this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The statement reads that the court partially satisfied a request of Verkhovna Rada member Ihor Mosiichuk (the faction of the Radical Party of Oleh Liashko) and temporarily prohibited Suprun from taking any actions aiming at exercising the powers of the healthcare minister.

However, the court does not prohibit her from exercising the powers of deputy minister.

The court says there are signs of violations in first deputy minister Suprun's exercising powers of the healthcare minister for a time exciding one month. She got the powers of the minister on July 27, 2016.

The court has arrived at a conclusion that after the one-month period a first deputy minister can exercise powers granted by a minister.

At the moment of a decision on provision of the lawsuit there was no document provided to the court that the minister had granted such powers.

"Moreover, the court took into consideration the arguments of the plaintiff that Uliana Suprun was granted Ukrainian citizenship in 2015 and that she has been a foreign citizen (the citizenship of the United States) until now, while the law of Ukraine on citizenship of Ukraine envisages that only single citizenship exists in Ukraine," reads the statement.

Suprun's powers as acting minister have been suspended for the time of consideration of MP Mosiichuk's lawsuit.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on February 5, 2019, the Kyiv District Administrative Court ruled that Uliyana Suprun could not further be the acting Healthcare Minister.