The State Border Guard Service has banned Russian TV host Anastasia Ivleeva from entering Ukraine.

The press service of the service has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

“Today, Russian citizen Anastasia Ivleeva, who is a video blogger and TV host, was not allowed to enter Ukraine. A woman flew to Kyiv on a flight from Minsk. During border control, State Border Service officers found out that the traveler was in Crimea in 2017. From her explanations, she traveled to the peninsula on a vacation and got there from the territory of the Russian Federation by air transport. Due to violation of the laws of Ukraine, a citizen of the Russian Federation was banned from entering Ukraine for a period of three years and was denied crossing the border," reads the statement.

In total, in 2018, border officials discovered about 2,200 cases of violation by individuals of the order of entry / exit to the Russian-annexed Crimea.

Almost 1,400 foreigners were denied crossing the state border and 1,170 decisions were taken to ban entry into Ukraine for this offense.

Since the beginning of this year, 90 foreigners have been banned from entering Ukraine for visiting the occupied territories.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Security Service of Ukraine banned entry to 157 Russian citizens in 2018.