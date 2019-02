Court Prohibits Suprun From Further Being Acting Healthcare Minister Of Ukraine

The Kyiv District Administrative Court has ruled that Uliana Suprun cannot further be the acting Healthcare Minister.

Presidential candidate MP Oleh Liashko, the leader of the Radical Party of Oleh Liashko, wrote this on his Facebook page, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"On our lawsuit the administrative court has prohibited Uliana Suprun from acting as the head of the Healthcare Ministry. Life and health of Ukrainians is the supreme value. This is what we are struggling for!" he wrote.

Presidential candidate Liashko posts the court's ruling, which can be appealed within 15 days.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on January 31, 2019, Acting Health Minister Uliyana Suprun said she stood for the legalization of cannabis for medical purposes.

She noted that medical cannabis helps slow the process of Alzheimer's disease, has an analgesic effect in the treatment of cancer and helps in the treatment of glaucoma.