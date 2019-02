Court Obliges NACB To Register Case On Embezzlement Of USD 15 Million Of Pireus Bank's Loan By MP Berezkin

The National Anticorruption Bureau of Ukraine (NACB) has registered a criminal case on embezzlement of USD 15 million of a loan of Pireus Bank allegedly by Verkhovna Rada member Stanislav Berezkin (People's Will Group).

A source in law enforcement agencies said this to Ukrainian News Agency.

According to the source, the NACB registered the case on January 14, 2019, following a ruling of a court, which obliged the NACB to open the criminal case.

Representatives of the bank brought the lawsuit to a court.

According to the statement of crime, Berezkin and officials of the Kreativ private company embezzled some property and money of Pireus Bank (a loan of USD 15 million) in the fall of 2014.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the NACB suspects Berezkin and his children of embezzlement of USD 20 million of a loan of the Oschadbank state savings bank.