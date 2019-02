Presidential Candidate / Ex-MP Haber Declares UAH 37,300 Of Income, USD 134,000, UAH 76,600 In Cash And Moneta

Presidential candidate / former member of the Ukrainian Parliament, Mykola Haber, has declared UAH 37,300 of income, USD 134,000, UAH 76,600 in cash and a monetary present of UAH 2.6 million for 2017.

This is said in the data posted in the State Register of Declarations of Persons Authorized to Fulfill Functions of the State or Local-Self Government, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

In particular, Haber's salary was UAH 37,300.

His spouse, Olena Haber, declared UAH 40,200 of salary received at the Express-Courier Corporation LLC.

The declared monetary present of UAH 2.6 million was received from Kyrylo Haber.

The MP gave UAH 1.3 million to his daughter Polina and lent USD 55,000 to an individual.

The MP's spouse has declared USD 7,000 in cash and their daughter - USD 50,000 in cash.

Haber owns four land plots with the total area of 4,720.75 sq.m, 2,500 sq.m, 82,202 sq.m, 82,203 sq.m in Odesa region; two apartments with the areas of 27.70 sq.m and 62 sq.m in Kyiv; and a residential house with the area of 215 sq.m in Odesa region.

His spouse owns an apartment with the area of 71.40 sq.m, a country house with the area of 41.70 sq.m, a garage with the area of 24 sq.m in Kyiv.

She also owns 33.34-percent stake in a land plot with the area of 438 sq.m in Kyiv.

Olena also owns a Mitsubishi Lancer car (2007 production year).

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Central Election Commission has registered Haber as a presidential candidate.

The next presidential election is scheduled for March 31, 2019.