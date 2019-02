Court Allows State Fiscal Service Ex-Acting Head Prodan To Leave Ukraine

The Solomiyanskyi District Court of Kyiv has allowed ex-acting head of the State Fiscal Service, Myroslav Prodan, who is suspected of unlawful enrichment for UAH 89 million, to leave the territory of Ukraine and took off his electronic ankle bracelet.

Press service of the Specialized Anticorruption Prosecutor's Office (SACPO) has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The motives of the said ruling are currently unclear.

The ruling is not subject to any appeal.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in January 2019, the SACPO prolonged the investigation into the case against State Fiscal Service ex-acting head Prodan for a month.