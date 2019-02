In the period of January 28 - February 1, 2019, the National Bank of Ukraine acquired USD 48 million in the interbank foreign currency market.

Press service of the central bank has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

In particular, the NBU acquired USD 35.5 million via the Matching functionality, and USD 12.5 million at the uniform rate.

Since January 1, 2019, the NBU has acquired USD 207.9 million through interventions and sold USD 54.33 million.

Using Matching, the NBU has acquired USD 122.5 million and sold USD 30 million.

A total of 24.33 million was sold under the interventions at uniform rate, and the NBU acquired a total of USD 85.4 million

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in 2018, the NBU acquired USD 3,173.78 million, and sold USD 1,801.82 million in the interbank foreign currency market.