President Petro Poroshenko has signed a law extending the moratorium on sale of agricultural land until January 1, 2020.

This was announced on the webpage for the relevant draft law on the parliament’s website, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The law amends the transitional provisions of the Land Code to stipulate that the right to a land share cannot be entered into the authorized capital of business entities until a law on sale of agricultural land enters into effect, but not earlier than January 1, 2020.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Ministry of Economic Development and Trade recently asked President Petro Poroshenko to veto the law on extension of the moratorium on sale of agricultural land until January 1, 2020.

Acting Minister of Agrarian Policy and Food Maksym Martyniuk believes that there should be at least two years between the date of publication of the law on sale of agricultural land and its entry into force to allow businesses to prepare for the launch of a land market.

Prime Minister Volodymyr Groysman recently said that the moratorium on sale of agricultural land would remain in effect until adoption of a law on sale of land regardless of the parliament’s decision on extension of the moratorium. The National Agrarian Council has stated that a number of parliamentarians have registered the draft law No. 9355-5 on extension of the moratorium on sale of agricultural land until January 1, 2020, at its initiative.

The Constitutional Court recently refused to consider the constitutionality of the moratorium on sale of agricultural land.

The decision of the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) that declared Ukraine’s moratorium on sale of agricultural land a violation of human rights entered into force on August 22.

President Petro Poroshenko has promised to secure the lifting of the moratorium on the sale of agricultural land.

The Constitutional Court also refused to open constitutional proceedings in a case involving the moratorium on sale of agricultural land in February.

In the draft law on sale of agricultural land, the State Geodesy Service proposed launching an agricultural land market in two stages after the lifting of the moratorium (initially for state-owned land and then full abolition of the moratorium after two-three years).