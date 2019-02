The Central Election Commission (CEC) has refused to register Taras Kostanchuk, the former commander of the Donbas Volunteer Battalion’s assault group, as a candidate in the March 31 presidential elections because his election program calls for introduction of the death penalty for civil servants involved in corruption.

The Central Election Commission made the decision at a meeting on Monday, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

In particular, his election program provides for introduction of the death penalty for civil servants for corruption, treason, and theft of state assets, as well as abolition of the presumption of innocence for civil servants (it provides for automatic imprisonment of civil servants and their relatives and confiscation of their assets if they are unable to explain the sources of their properties).

In accordance with the legislation, the Central Election Commission can refuse to register a candidate if his election program contains provisions that promote violence and encroach on the rights and freedoms of citizens.

The Central Election Commission stated that it refused to register Kostanchuk because the measures proposed in his election program envisage discrimination on the basis of profession, promote violence, and impinge on the constitutional rights and freedoms of citizens.

Kostanchuk was nominated by the Defenders of Ukraine Party.

He was an aide to member of the sixth parliament Yurii Karmazin (Our Ukraine party), who is also running for president, and an aide to Member of Parliament Semen Semenchenko (Samopomisch Association party).

In addition to Kostanchuk, the Central Election Commission refused to register Nataliya Zemska as a presidential candidate on Monday because she incorrectly filed documents.

In total, the Central Election Commission has refused to register 24 applicants as of Monday.

It has registered 30 candidates for the presidential elections.

The commission is still considering 36 applications for registration as presidential candidates.

Registration of presidential candidates will end on February 8.

Registered candidates will be able to officially withdraw their candidacies until March 7, 2019, inclusive. This will allow the Central Election Commission to cancel the registrations of such candidates and approve ballot papers by March 8.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Central Election Commission has refused to register Petro Symonenko as a presidential candidate because the Communist Party is banned from participating in elections in Ukraine. It has also refused to register the Rozumna Syla party’s leader Oleksandr Solovyov because his election program contains provisions aimed at violating Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.