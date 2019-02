Prosecutor General Yurii Lutsenko does not exclude the possibility of submitting requests to lift the immunity of members of the parliament before this year’s presidential elections.

Lutsenko announced this to the Ukrainian News Agency.

“I don’t know. Everything will depend on investigators,” he said when asked about the possibility of submitting requests to lift the immunity of members of the parliament.

According to him, such requests will be submitted to the parliament if investigators provide evidence.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the parliament’s law-enforcement committee intends to hear reports from Lutsenko and Interior Affairs Minister Avakov on enforcement of public order during the presidential elections on February 6.