A court has ordered the State Migration Service to grant Ukrainian citizenship to Aleksei Alyakin, the former owner of the Russian-based Pushkino bank who was detained by Ukrainian law enforcement officers on suspicion of fraud at the request of the Russian Federation.

This is stated in court documents, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The Russian Interior Affairs Ministry has declared the Russian businessman wanted on suspicion of large-scale fraud.

The Tverskoy District Court of Moscow ordered his arrest in absentia on March 10, 2016.

He owns the Progress Bud construction company (Boryspil, Kyiv region) in Ukraine.

The businessman was granted Ukrainian citizenship in 2013, but the State Migration Service canceled his citizenship on July 30, 2018.

Officers from the Security Service of Ukraine detained Alyakin in the Kyiv region on August 9, 2018.

The Ukrainian Prosecutor-General’s Office is considering Russia's request for extradition of the accused.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Ukrainian law enforcement officers detained Alyakin in August 2018 at the request of the Russian Federation.

Alyakin was born in Tashkent on October 17, 1972.

His mother was deputy head of the Central Bank of Russia’s central administration for Moscow from 1997 to 2005 and his brother was the deputy chairman of the Rosselkhozbank.

The Pushkino municipal court (Moscow region of Russia) sentenced two accomplices Alyakin to three and four years in prison for stealing RUB 600 million from the Pushkino bank in August 2018.