The police have issued an arrest warrant for Vladimir Gorbenko, the captain of the Nord fishing vessel (Russia) that was detained in Ukraine.

The relevant information was published on the website of the Ministry of Internal Affairs on Monday, February 4, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to information on the list of missing persons, Gorbenko disappeared on January 26. The place of his disappearance is Melitopol, Zaporizhia region.

He is wanted by the local police department.

The police are asking anyone who knows anything about Gorbenko's whereabouts to contact them by the telephone number 061-239-20-02.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Melitopol Police Department launched an investigation into Gorbenko’s disappearance on January 29.

The investigation was launched under Article 115 of the Criminal Code (premeditated murder) with the additional qualification "missing" on the basis of a statement filed by Gorbenko's brother.

Gorbenko’s lawyer Maksym Mohylnytskyi announced on January 26 that he was missing.

According to Mohylnytskyi, this is not the first time that Gorbenko has gone missing. He also went missing in April 2018. However, Mohylnytskyi said he had serious reasons for concern.

Ukraine and Russia exchanged detained sailors from the Nord fishing vessel and the Ukrainian vessels YaMK-0041 and YaOD-2105 in October 2018. All the sailors on these vessels were exchanged, except the captains of the vessels.