Tymoshenko Urges NACP And Interior Ministry To Investigate Possible Corruption Of Poroshenko

Presidential candidate MP Yulia Tymoshenko, the leader of the Batkivschyna Party, has urged the National Agency on Corruption Prevention (NACP) and the Ministry of Interior Affairs of Ukraine to investigate possible bribing of voters and the corruption of President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko.

MP Tymoshenko announced this at a meeting of the parliamentary conciliatory council on Monday, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"I will send a written official document to the National Agency on Corruption Prevention now," she said.

Yulia Tymoshenko says Petro Poroshenko's fortune increased by 82% in 2018.

"He also wants to retain his power by using dishonest tricks. All Ukrainians know that Mr. President with the help of Mr. Berezenko and his corrupted entourage is creating a network in the country and gives UAH 1,000 to people for a vote… My team and I we urge the Interior Minister to tackle these things urgently. I know that the minister and his team see this," she said.

She intends to send a written statement to law enforcement agencies on Monday.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on January 28, Yulia Tymoshenko presumed that President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko and his team were trying to build a scheme to bribe voters at the presidential elections of 2019.