Presidential candidate / non-affiliated member of the Ukrainian Parliament, Yurii Dereviyanko, has declared UAH 493,600 of income, and USD 2.9 million, EUR 1.4 million and UAH 177,000 for 2017.

Ukrainian News Agency has learnt this from the data posted in the State Register of Declarations of Persons Authorized to Fulfill Functions of the State and Local-Self Government.

At the same time, UAH 240,800 was the MP's salary, UAH 252,800 – funds for fulfillment of MP functions.

His spouse, Anastasia Zverova, declared UAH 634,100 salary for her position at the UMTZ Enerhokompleks limited liability company, and UAH 16,800 was her insurance compensation for temporary disability.

The MP is keeping UAH 21,700, USD 5,300, EUR 65 in accounts with Investments and Savings Bank and USD 10.6 million of a loan to an individual.

His spouse has USD 720,000, EUR 66,000 and UAH 76,100 in case, and is keeping UAH 11,400, USD 1,900 and EUR 811 in accounts with UkrSibbank.

The MP owns land plots with the areas of 1,900 sq.m. and 970 sq.m. in Kyiv region, a residential house with the area of 637.90 sq.m., a country house with the area of 209.20 sq.m., two parking lots with the areas of 20.10 sq.m. and 19.90 sq.m.; an apartment with the area of 154.80 sq.m. in Kyiv, an apartment with the area of 65.20 sq.m in the Russia-annexed Crimea.

Besides he is leasing five offices in Ivano-Frankivsk region with the areas of 99.30 sq.m., 18 sq.m., 13 sq.m., 32.80 sq.m., and 15 sq.m.

Dereviyanko owns 68% in an apartment with the area of 155.90 sq.m in Kyiv and 22% in an apartment with the area of 160.86 sq.m in Kyiv.

His spouse owns an apartment with the area of 56.70 sq.m. in Kyiv, a land plot with the area of 1,200 sq.m. and a country house with the area of 236.40 sq.m. in Kyiv region; a land plot with the area of 310 sq.m. and a country house with the area of 182.50 sq.m. in Lviv region; and 1/4 of a land plot with the area of 135,000 sq.m. and 1/4 of a land plot with the area of 2,279 sq.m.

Besides Dereviyanko owns a Land Rover Range Rover (2010 production year), a Toyota Land Cruiser 200 (2011 production year) worth UAH 756,000, and a Mercedes Benz S 500 4 Matic worth 634,200.

His spouse owns a Land Rover Range Rover 4.2 (2010 production year) worth UAH 985,700, a Lexus RX 450H and a Land Rover Range Rover (2010 production year) worth UAH 1 million.