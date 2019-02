Verkhovna Rada members Robert Horvat (the faction of the Solidarity Bloc of Petro Poroshenko), Valerii Lunchenko (the faction of the People's Front Party), and Vasyl Petevka (the People's Will Group) have registered a bill to extend the grace period for customs clearance of cars with foreign registration from 90 days to 180 days.

Draft bill No.9522 was registered at the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine on February 1, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The text of the draft bill is not available on the website of the Verkhovna Rada yet.

Verkhovna Rada member Robert Horvat has written on his Facebook page the grace period for customs clearance of cars with foreign registration will be extended until May 23, 2019.

As Ukrainian News Agency earleir reported, President Petro Poroshenko signed a law changing the taxation of imported cars on November 23.