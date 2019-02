Poroshenko Signs Law Extending Moratorium On Sale Of Agricultural Land Until 2020 19:23

CEC Refuses To Register Donbas Battalion Ex-Fighter Kostanchuk As Presidential Candidate Due To Promise To Introduce Death Penalty For Corruption 18:52

Lutsenko: Request To Lift Immunity Of MPs Could Be Submitted To Rada Before Presidential Elections 18:18

Court Grants Ukrainian Citizenship To Russian Banker Accused Of Fraud Alyakin 18:08

Police Issue Arrest Warrant For Captain Of Russia’s Nord Vessel Gorbenko 17:27

Tymoshenko Urges NACP And Interior Ministry To Investigate Possible Corruption Of Poroshenko 15:08

Presidential Candidate / MP Dereviyanko Declares UAH 493,600 Of Income, USD 2.9 Million, EUR 1.4 Million, UAH 177,000 In Cash For 2017 15:02

3 MPs Suggesting Extending Grace Period For Customs Clearance Of Cars With Foreign Registration From 90 To 180 Days 14:56

Court Arrests Apartment And House Of State Fiscal Service Ex-Acting Head Prodan's Relatives 14:53