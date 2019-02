Acceptance Of Documents From Presidential Candidates Over, 89 Sets Accepted

The Central Election Commission has completed acceptance of documents from presidential candidates, having accepted 89 document sets.

Ukrainian News Agency has learnt this from the press-service of the CEC.

The document were accepted between December 31, 2018 and February 3, 2019 inclusive.

A total of 50 sets of documents have already been considered and 28 candidates have been registered.

A total of 22 presidential candidates were denied registration over failure to pay UAH 2.5 million of required fee.

A total of 39 candidacies have yet to be considered, respective decision will have to be taken within five days.

Candidate registration will end on February 8.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the next presidential election is scheduled for March 31, 2019.