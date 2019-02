NBU Expecting Inflation Of 6.3% In 2019, 5% As At Late 2020

The National Bank of Ukraine is expecting the inflation of 6.3% in 2019 and 5% as at late 2020.

The central bank has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the report, inflation will further gradually slow down.

In 2020-2021, the inflation is expected not to exceed 4%.

As Ukrainian News earlier reported, the NBU notes that the businesses are now expecting the inflation to reach 9.5% in 2019 compared to the previous expectations of 8.9%.