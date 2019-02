The supervisory board of the National Public Television Company of Ukraine (NOTU) has terminated the contract of the chairperson of NOTU’s board of directors, Zurab Alasania.

Svitlana Ostap, a member of the supervisory board, announced this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

“The supervisory board of NOTU has just voted to terminate the contract with the chairperson of PJSC NOTU’s board of directors, Zurab Alasania. Nine voted in favor and three against,” said Ostap.

Ostap did not provide details, particularly the reason for the decision to terminate Alasania’s contract.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the supervisory board of NOTU signed the contract with Alasania on May 4, 2017. The contract was for signed for four years based on the results of a competition organized by the supervisory board.

Alasania took office on May 15, 2017.