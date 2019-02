Presidential candidate Oleksandr Moroz, who was the speaker of the parliament from 1994 to 1998 and from 2006 to 2007, has promised to preserve Ukraine’s status as a non-aligned nation and return citizens’ savings with the former Soviet Union’s Savings Bank (Sberbank) to them or their heirs within five years if he is elected as the president of Ukraine.

This is stated in Moroz’s election program, which is published on the website of the Central Election Commission, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Besides, Moroz intends to call a nationwide referendum within three months to adopt a revised version of the current Constitution, which will provide for abolition of state administrations; set up a tribunal to review the responsibility of officials for the genocide of the Ukrainian people in the period of 1991-2018; sign the law on impeachment of the president of Ukraine.

Moroz also promises adoption of a law on parliamentary elections based on open lists, reduction of the number of seats in the parliament to 385, introduction of life imprisonment for corrupt officials and bribe takers without the right of amnesty, and implementation of the Baltic-Black Sea waterway project.

According to the election program, only the state will have the right to acquire agricultural land, which will be transferred to local authorities for subsequent lease to users.

Moroz also promises to fully finance breakthrough areas of science from the state budget, fully equip contract soldiers, and transform orphanages into military lyceums for boys and boarding schools for girls, where medical training and housekeeping will be taught.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Moroz has declared an income of UAH 194,500 and USD 24,000 in an account with Pravex Bank.