Zelenskyi Will Win All Major Candidates During Second Round Of Presidential Elections According To January Pol

According to a poll conducted by the Rating sociological group in January, showman Volodymyr Zelenskyi will win all major candidates in the second round of the presidential elections, Yulia Tymoshenko will win Petro Poroshenko and Yurii Boiko.

Ukrainian News Agency learnt this from results of respective poll.

According to the poll, Zelenskyi will be supported by 29% of voters in the second round while Yulia Tymoshenko will be supported by 24%, 33% against Boiko's 17%, and 34% against Poroshenko's 20%.

Yulia Tymoshenko will win Poroshenko (27% against 18%), and Boiko (28% against 18%).

Poroshenko will win Boiko (23% against 21%).

The poll was conducted all over Ukraine except occupied territories of Crimea and Donbas between January 16 and 24.

The sampling error does not exceed 1.3%.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, according to a a poll conducted by the Rating sociological group in December 2018, Yulia Tymoshenko will win all major candidates in the second round of he presidential elections.