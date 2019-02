Law On Right Of Religious Communities To Change Confessional Affiliation Takes Effect

On January 31, 2019, the law granting religious communities the right to change their confessional affiliation has taken effect.

The law was published in the Holos Ukrainy official newspaper of the Verkhovna Rada on Wednesday and takes effect the following day, i.e. on January 31, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The law envisages mechanisms for religious organizations to change their confessional affiliation.

Decisions on changing confessional affiliation and on introducing amendments to the statutes shall be adopted by two third of a religious community at its general meeting.

The decision on transition to another religious center does not change the property right.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Verkhovna Rada adopted the law on January 17

President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko signed the law on January 28, 2019.