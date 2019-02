Verkhovna Rada Chairperson Andriy Parubiy turns 48 on January 31, 2019.

Andriy Parubiy was born in Chervonohrad, Lviv region, on January 31, 1971.

He is married and has one daughter Yaryna.

In 1994, Parubiy graduated from the Ivan Franko National University in Lviv where he received the diploma of teacher of history.

In 1990-1994 and 2002-2007 he was a member of the Lviv regional council and in 1994-1998 he was a member of the Lviv city council.

In 2007-2012, he was a member of the Verkhovna Rada of the sixth convocation from the Our Ukraine - People's Self-Defense bloc.

In 2012-2014, Parubiy was a member of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine of the seventh convocation (the faction of the Batkivschyna Party).

In February - August 2014, he was the secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine.

In 2018, he was elected to the Verkhovna Rada of the 8th convocation on the party ticket of the People's Front Party.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Verkhovna Rada Chairperson Parubiy and Prime Minister Volodymyr Groysman supported the decision of President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko to nominate himself presidential candidate for the second term.