The Central Election Commission has registered showman Volodymyr Zelenskyi presidential candidate for the elections of March 31.

The Central Election Commission endorsed this decision on Wednesday, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Volodymyr Zelenskyi has been registered as a nominee from the Servant of People Party.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, a total of 18.6% of pollees questioned by the Oleksandr Yaremenko's Ukrainian Social Researches Institute and the Social Monitoring center are ready to vote for Chairperson of the Batkivschyna All-Ukrainian Association party, Yuliya Tymoshenko; 15% - for actor / TV presenter, Volodymyr Zelenskyi; 11.8% - for Yurii Boiko, a co-chair of the Opposition Platform - For Life parliamentary interfactional association; 11.2% - for Anatolii Hrytsenko, the leader of the Civic Position party; and 10.7% - for incumbent president, Petro Poroshenko, at the next presidential election.

The poll was conducted in all regions of Ukraine except the Russia-annexed Crimea and occupied territories of Donetsk and Luhansk regions on December 16-22.

A total of 2,045 people took part in the poll.

The sampling error does not exceed 2.2%.