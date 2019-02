Ukrtransgaz To Pay Debt Of UAH 377.9 Million To Turbotrade And Turbolinks Within Amicable Agreements

The Ukrtransgaz company, the operator of the Ukrainian gas transport system, intends to pay UAH 377.86 million of debt to the Turbotrade and Turbolinks companies within amicable agreements.

Ukrtransgaz announced this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Ukrtransgaz will pay UAH 134.5 million to Turbotrade and UAH 243.4 million to Turbolinks.

The Turbotrade Company is engaged in the wholesale trade in equipment.

Andrii Ihnatov is the ultimate beneficiary of the company.

The Turbolinks Company is engaged in the wholesale trade in equipment and fuel.

Vitalii Dudarets is the ultimate beneficiary of the company.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in September 2018, the Ukrtransgaz company said it accounts were blocked on a lawsuit of the Turbotrade Company.

In July 2017, the Kyiv Economic Court of Appeal denied claims from the Turbolinks company for collection of payment (UAH 320.4 million) from the Ukrtransgaz company, the operator of the Ukrainian gas transport system, for supplied equipment.

100% of shares of the public joint stock company Ukrtransgaz belong to the Naftogaz of Ukraine national joint stock company.