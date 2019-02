Cabinet Decides To Compensate Families For Spending For Babysitting

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has decided to compensate families for expenses for services of babysitters provided to children under three years.

The Cabinet of Ministers endorsed this decision at its sitting on Wednesday, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the decision, the volume of the compensation will amount UAH 1,626.

The compensations will be provided from local budgets.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in May 2018, the Cabinet of Ministers was planning to compensate families for their spending for babysitters from January 1, 2019.