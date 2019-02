Presidential Candidate Kiva Promises To Return Nuclear Power Status Of Ukraine

Presidential candidate Illia Kiva has promised to return the nuclear power status of Ukraine.

The election platform of presidential candidate Kiva is available on the website of the Central Election Commission, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Presidential candidate Kiva also promises to increase the defense budget to 10% of the GDP.

Presidential candidate Kiva promises to introduce visa regime with the Russian Federation.

He promises to introduce death penalty for corruption.

Presidential candidate Kiva promises to stop cooperation with the International Monetary Fund and to prolong the moratorium on sale of farmland.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, presidential candidate Kiva has declared UAH 144,000 of salary at the Ministry of Interior Affairs for 2017.