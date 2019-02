The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has lowered the natural gas consumption rate for the population w/o counters and w/ gas stoves and centralized hot water supplies from 9.8 cubic meters to 3.29 cubic meters per person per month starting August 9, 2018.

Respective decision was taken at the Wednesday meeting of the Ukrainian Government, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Besides, the Cabinet of Ministers lowered the gas consumption rate for consumers w/o centralized hot water supplies and gas water heater from 18.3 cubic meters to 5.39 cubic meters; the rate was lowered from 23.6 cubic meters to 10.49 cubic meters for those using a gas stove and gas water heater.

The Cabinet recommended that the Naftogaz of Ukraine national joint-stock company along with gas distribution networks operators ensure installation of individual gas counters under households' requests.

Besides, the Government urged the Economy Ministry along with Naftogaz to ensure accountability of expenses for installation of the individual counters in the financial plan of the national joint-stock company.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on November 27, 2018, the Supreme Court of Ukraine did not satisfy the appeal of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine against the rulings of the Appeal Administrative Court of Kyiv dated August 9 and the District Administrative Court of Kyiv dated May 30 on voidance of the Cabinet of Ministers' Resolution 203 dated March 23, 2016 that lowered the natural gas consumption rates for the population w/o counters.