SIB Opens Case Against Cabinet For Not Abiding By Court Ruling On Reinstatement Of Bochkovskyi

The State Investigation Bureau has opened a case against the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine for not abiding by a court ruling on reinstatement of Serhii Bochkovskyi as the head of the State Emergency Service.

Bochkovskyi's lawyer Volodymyr Yenich said this to Ukrainian News Agency.

According to him, the State Investigation Bureau opened the case in January 2019.

The lawyer says the consideration of the appeal against the ruling on reinstatement of Bochkovskyi is protracted by the Supreme Court, as the case has not been considered since September 2018.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Kyiv District Administrative Court ruled on April 26, 2018, that the government's decision to dismiss Bochkovskyi was illegal and canceled the decision.

The Kyiv Administrative Appeal Court upheld this decision on August 7.

Minister of Interior Affairs Arsen Avakov has ruled out reinstatement of Bochkovskyi as the head of the State Emergency Service.

Bochkovskyi and deputy head of the State Emergency Service Vasyl Stoetskyi were detained at a meeting of the Cabinet of Ministers on March 25, 2015, on suspicion of corruption.