At its Wednesday meeting, the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine approved the annual program entitled Ukraine-NATO 2019.

It is said in the decision taken at the meeting, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Vice Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration Ivanna Klympush-Tsyntsadze called the program a strategic and systemic document containing strategic goals and setting respective targets.

Having gotten the approval of the Cabinet of Ministers, the program will be sent for signing by President Petro Poroshenko.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, President Petro Poroshenko calls for the speediest enshrinement in the Constitution of Ukraine of the Parliament, President and Government's authorities to follow the Ukraine's strategic movement to the acquisition of the full membership of the European Union and the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) during the 10th session of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine to be opened on February 5.