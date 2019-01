The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine recommends that the Naftogaz of Ukraine national joint stock company provide households with free gas counters.

Respective decision was taken at the Wednesday meeting of the Ukrainian Government, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The Cabinet of Ministers recommends that Naftogaz together with operators of gas transportation systems provide installment of gas counters on applications from household consumers.

The Cabinet of Ministers instructs the Ministry of Economic Development and Trade to introduce respective amendments in the financial plan of Naftogaz.

"All should be interested in this, all should calculate and know who consumes and how much. There must be gas counters. There are households without gas counters. Whose responsibility is this? This is the responsibility of gas suppliers. For this reason we will recommend that Naftogaz of Ukraine provide citizens with gas counters. Then we will know exactly the volumes of consumption," Prime Minister of Ukraine Volodymyr Groysman said at the sitting of the Cabinet of Ministers.

The prime minister said he had instructed the Energy and Coal Industry Ministry to control the execution of the governmental decision regarding the provision of gas counters to households by Naftogaz.

"Each household must have gas counters as soon as possible," the prime minister added.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has lowered the natural gas consumption rate for the population w/o counters and w/ gas stoves and centralized hot water supplies from 9.8 cubic meters to 3.29 cubic meters per person per month starting August 9, 2018.

In December 2018, the Supreme Court of Ukraine ruled that gas distribution organizations are obliged to provide free gas meters to all consumers.