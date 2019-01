Parubiy And Groysman Back Poroshenko’s Decision To Run For Second Presidential Term

Parliament Speaker Andriy Parubiy and Prime Minister Volodymyr Groysman have backed President Petro Poroshenko’s decision to run for a second.

Parubiy and Groysman announced this at a forum, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

“The government of Ukraine, the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine, and our coalition – the Petro Poroshenko Bloc and the People’s Front – have been and remain like-minded on the Ukrainian path,” said Parubiy.

Groysman also expressed support for Poroshenko’s decision at the forum.

“I have made a decision, and I support the president’s decision to seek a second term. It is necessary to build a strong country on the foundation that we have built,” he said.

Parubiy and Groysman stressed that Ukraine would be able to achieve economic success and success in its efforts to resolve the conflict in Donbas through unity.

First Deputy Parliament Speaker Iryna Heraschenko, who is Ukraine’s representative in the humanitarian affairs subgroup of the Trilateral Contact Group on resolution of the conflict in Donbas (Ukraine, Russia, and the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe) and the presidential envoy on peaceful resolution of the situation in Donetsk and Luhansk regions, also expressed support for Poroshenko’s candidacy and read a letter from Ukrainian filmmaker Oleh Sentsov, who is imprisoned in Russia.

“Judging by how Russian television presents Poroshenko and Klimkin, they are doing everything right,” she quoted Sentsov as saying in the letter.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Poroshenko officially announced his decision to run for a second term as president on Tuesday.