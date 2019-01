President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko has criticized the ideas of his rivals at the presidential elections regarding the resolution of the situation in Donbas, enlightened totalitarianism, and the parliamentary republic.

He gave the position at a forum entitled "From Kruty to Brussels. We are going our way" in Kyiv on Tuesday, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Of course, we need peace with Russia. Cold yet peace. People are tired of war. Russian propaganda and its liars in Ukraine tirelessly play with this painful emotion. Naturally, the topic of war and peace is one of the key in the elections, because the people will elect not only the President, but also the Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. I am following very closely various proposals. They talk nonsense sometimes that we allegedly play tin soldiers rather than we defend the country in the war against the second strongest army in the world. They suggest writing down Putin's wishes in a notebook and then vote on the wishes at referendum. They also suggest kneeling before Putin or strike another pose," he said.

President Poroshenko did not mention names, but Volodymyr Zelenskyi said in an interview it was necessary at direct negotiations with the Russian Federation to obtain its list of conditions for resolving the conflict and give Ukraine's list to arrive at a compromise which should be suggested for a referendum.

"Some candidates suggest returning to totalitarianism. Some say this openly. Some hide one's dream of individual rule in an exotic project of the so-called parliamentary republic with a chancellor having unlimited powers and virtually with a one-party parliament. By the way, this dangerous project envisages absolutely unconstitutional way of adoption of a new Constitution without the Verkhovna Rada," he said.

President Poroshenko did not mention names, but presidential candidate Anatolii Hrytsenko said an enlightened totalitarianism might help overcome the crisis and presidential candidate Yulia Tymoshenko promises to adopt through a referendum a new Constitution introducing a parliamentary republic with a chancellor in Ukraine.

"Populists pose a serious danger for the country… By their senseless experiments populists are pushing the country to new political and economic shocks," he added.

President Poroshenko says a number of presidential candidates suggest Ukrainians taking the way to Caracas (Venezuela) instead of the way to Brussels (the European Union).

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Ukraine will elect its president on March 31, 2019.

The Central Election Commission has registered Yulia Tymoshenko and Anatolii Hrytsenko as presidential candidates. Volodymyr Zelenskyi has submitted documents for registration as a presidential candidate.

On January 29, President Poroshenko declared he would run for president.

The deadline for submission of documents for registration as a presidential candidate is February 3, 2019.