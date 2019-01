Ukraine will submit its application for joining the European Union in 2024.

President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko announced this at a forum in Kyiv on Tuesday where he announced his decision to run for president, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"In 2024, we will submit an application for joining the European Union," he said.

President Poroshenko says the share of the European Union in Ukraine's exports is over 42%.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on January 25, 2019, Verkhovna Rada member Iryna Lutsenko, the representative of President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko at the parliament, said he would bring documents to the Central Election Commission for registration as a presidential candidate on January 29.