President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko has officially announced his participation in the presidential elections.

He announced this at a forum in Kyiv on Tuesday, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The deadline for submission of documents for registration as a presidential candidate is February 3, 2019.

Ukraine will elect its president on March 31, 2019.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, President Poroshenko said he would run for president as an independent candidate rather than a nominee from the Solidarity Bloc of Petro Poroshenko or any other party.